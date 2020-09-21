Agri Bills historic, in farmers’ interest: Modi tweets in Punjabi

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 7:23 am IST
Agri Bills historic, in farmers' interest: Modi tweets in Punjabi

New Delhi, Sep 20 : In the wake of protests by farmers in Punjab and Haryana against three agriculture-related Bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured the farmers — through tweets in Punjabi language — that the proposed laws were historic and in their interest.

“No dilution of MSP regime; government procurement of agricultural produce to continue,” Modi said in one of the series of tweets in Punjabi, hours after the passage of two of the three contentious agricultural Bills by the Rajya Sabha.

Reiterating his government’s commitment and dubbing the passage of the farm Bills as a “watershed moment”, the Prime Minister said: “We are here to serve the farmers. We will do our best to help the farmers and ensure a better life for their future generations.”

READ:  Major drug consignment recovered in UP district

Modi said that the Indian farming system immediate needed the latest technology.

“Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of the latest technology that assists the industrious farmers. Now, with the passage of the Bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step.”

“For decades, the Indian farmer was bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. The Bills passed by Parliament liberate the farmers from such adversities. These Bills will add impetus to the efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

READ:  SC reserves order on HPC's power to release prisoners amid Covid

Earlier in the day, the Upper House of Parliament also its nod to The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The Lok Sabha passed the two Bills on Thursday.

The third is The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close