AgustaWestland case: ED arrests businessman Anoop Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 30 : In another major breakthrough in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested businessman and joint managing director of KRKB Limited Anoop Gupta.

According to ED officials, Gupta was arrested after the ED got several evidences against him in connection with its money laundering probe.

The official said that Gupta was produced before a Delhi court and has been sent to five-day custody.

The ED had arrested British national Christian Michel James in connection with the probe in January 2019. Michel was extradited from UAE in December 2018 and was arrested by the CBI in connection with the probe.

The case pertains to the buying of 12 AgustaWestland helicopters from the Italian defence manufacturing giant Finmeccanica at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore for ferrying VVIPs. In the deal, bribes were allegedly paid to middlemen and others. The purchase was cleared in 2010 by the then UPA government.

