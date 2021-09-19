Ahead of Ganesh procession, mosques en route covered with cloth

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ganesh immersion the police officials draped the structures like mosques, dargahs and chilla on the routes of Ganesh procession in the parts of Old City. This was done to avert any possible problematic incident. The mosques in areas like Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Shahalibanda, Afzal Gunj, Begum Bazar, Nampally and some other areas, the mosques and dargahs can be seen draped in massive cloth.

It has been a practice adopted by the law enforcement authorities to ensure trouble does not come from any quarter to spoil the festive mood of Ganesh immersion while making sure that other religious structures of Muslims are safe from being accidentally smeared with colours.