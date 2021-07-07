Ahead of Revanth’s swearing-in as TPCC chief, police issue traffic advisory

Hyderabad: Ahead of Revanth Reddy’s swearing-in ceremony as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief at Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally, the city traffic police advised the public to take alternate routes in view of traffic congestion.

Besides, Reddy also took out a huge rally from Peddamma temple in Jubliee Hills to Gandhi Bhavan, which also led to a lot of traffic snarls along the way.

The public is advised to take the following roads and avoid moving towards Gandhi Bhavan.

The traffic from Ravindra Bharathi going to the MJ Market can divert at AR Petrol Pump road towards BJR Statue – GPO Abids – MJ Market Junction.

The Traffic coming from Alaska and Malakunta shall take a right turn towards MJ Market Junction and avoid going towards Gandhi Bhavan.

The Traffic coming from Putlibowli X Rd via Jambagh Rd and Begum Bazar, the commuters shall take GPO Abids route from MJ Market.

The Traffic coming from Ek-Minar and intending to go to MJ market shall take Station Road Nampally road.

The traffic coming from the BJP office lane shall proceed towards MJ Market Junction.

The citizens are requested to take note of the above traffic advisory and cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.