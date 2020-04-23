Ahead of Ramadan, Dubai ruler pardons 874 prisoners

DUBAI: In a generous gesture, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in his capacity as ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 874 inmates from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

According to UAE’s official news agency WAM, Dubai’s Attorney General, Essam Eisa Al-Humaidan, the pardon reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to reunite the pardoned individuals with their families before the beginning of Ramadan.

The order reflects the authentic and noble Arab values and Dubai ruler’s commitment to all members of the society without any discrimination.

On Thursday, the UAE’s moon-sighting committee will begin looking for the crescent moon that indicates the start of Ramadan.

