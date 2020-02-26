Ahead of retirement, Delhi Police chief transfers 5 officers

A+ A-

New Delhi: Three days before retirement, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has issued transfer order to five officers. The transfers were made when parts of northeast Delhi were burning.

Patnaik has transferred S.D. Mishra, who was serving as Additional Commissioner of Police of Rohini, to Traffic department.

The Delhi Police Spokesman M.S. Randhawa has been made additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Mishra, who was looking after Economics Offence Wing, has been posted as DCP of Rohini district.

Sanjay Bhatia, who was looking after IGI Airport, has been transferred to Central District as DCP.

Patnaik has made his Staff Officer Rajeev Ranjan as Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport.

These transfers were made on Tuesday, just three days ahead of his retirement.

When Patnaik could not control the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs brought in IPS officer S.N. Srivastava as Special Commissioner of Police (Law and order) and asked him to take control of the situation.