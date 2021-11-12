AI system will help prevent and reduce crime: Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: A roundtable conference was organised by the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) with the Cyberabad police to ensure better patroling through Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Friday.

This comes at a time when pertinent groups like Amnesty International, Internet Freedom Foundation and digital activists in the city have raised concerns about the issues of privacy plaguing Hyderabad.

The session was held with industry leaders, technologists, innovators, and researchers to understand the solutions. The meeting discussed how to leverage the latest AI technology to facilitate better patrolling using the CCTV camera network.

Currently, the Telangana government has invested in over 8.3 lakh CCTV cameras.

The session was chaired by the Commissioner of Cyberabad Metropolitan police, M Stephen Raveendra.

In the session, they had discussed areas where AI and Computer networks are being set up in many cities including Hyderabad. The network is primarily being used for investigating, incidents of traffic, law, and crime. While there is no clarity on what else the cameras are used for, the police claim that AI system will help prevent and reduce crime which will make cities more secure.

Prof PJ Narayanan, Director of IIITH said “We are keen to see our research work help society at large. With the recent advances in computer vision research, today many solutions are possible that can help with policing. We are very glad that the Commissioner and his senior team joined us in this Roundtable”.