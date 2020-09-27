AIADMK to hold Executive Committee meeting on Monday

By News Desk 1Published: 28th September 2020 2:08 am IST

Chennai, Sep 27 : The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu will hold a meeting of its Executive Committee on Monday morning here.

Earlier, in a joint statement, party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said the Executive Committee meeting will be held at the party headquarters at 9.45 a.m. on September 28.

According to party officials, the meeting is a routine one. As per norms the party’s Executive Committee and General Council meeting has to be held every year.

The Executive Committee meeting might also decide on the date for holding the General Council meeting.

However various speculations are being made about the topics that would be deliberated at the Executive Committee meeting like the Chief Ministerial candidate for the next Assembly polls, setting up a steering committee to guide the party, electoral alliance for the polls and others.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

