Published: 23rd September 2020
AIADMK to seek explanation from RS member for opposing farm Bills

Chennai, Sep 22 : Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK on Tuesday said that it will seek an explanation from its Rajya Sabha member S.R. Balasubramanian for speaking against the three farm Bills in the upper house on Sunday.

Queried about the AIADMK government’s stand on the farm laws, party Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said the Central government has brought in the three laws for the benefit of the farmers.

The government will support schemes that are beneficial for the farmers and oppose those schemes that are detrimental to their interest, he said.

When it was pointed out that Balasubramanian spoke against the farm Bills in the Rajya Sabha, Palaniswami said an explanation will be sought from him.

Balasubramanian spoke against the three Bills, a day after Palaniswami issued a detailed statement highlighting the features of the Bills.

A former Congressman, Balasubramanian joined the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) and then the AIADMK in 2016 and soon after, was sent to the Rajya Sabha.

