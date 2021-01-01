AIFF invites fans to vote for team of the decade

New Delhi, Dec 31 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has invited fans to vote for creating a team of the decade for the Indian men’s team. Fans can vote from a list of 29 players who have represented India over the past decade.

Choosing from a list of 29 players, fans can vote for their picks in each position, namely — goalkeeper (1), full-backs (2), centre-backs (2), wingers (2), centre-midfielders (2) and strikers (2) — to form their first XI. The players with the most votes in each position will then enter the fans’ Team of the Decade.

The list includes former players like Gouramangi Singh, Clifford Miranda, Mehtab Hossain and Climax Lawrence apart from current stars like captain Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan etc.

Full list of nominees:

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Karanjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Full-backs: Syed Rahim Nabi, Nirmal Chhetri, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das.

Central defenders: Mahesh Gawli, Gouramangi Singh, Arnab Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika.

Wingers: Steven Dias, Francis Fernandes, Clifford Miranda, Udanta Singh, Halicharan Narzary.

Central midfielders: Climax Lawrence, Mehtab Hossain, Lenny Rodrigues, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges.

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Robin Singh, Balwant Singh.

