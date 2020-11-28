AIIMS announces results of PG entrance INI-CET

INI-CET is a combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses.

Sakina FatimaUpdated: 28th November 2020 1:30 pm IST
NEW DELHI: The prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the results of Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) online on Friday. The entrance test was held for admissions into the institutes of national importance for medical education.

INI-CET is a combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses (MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCH (6 years) and MDS) at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for Medical Education namely– AIIMS-New Delhi, The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)-Puducherry, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) -Chandigarh, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Science (NIMHANS)-Bengaluru.

According to a report by Careers 360, INI CET is a new exam that has replaced all the postgraduate entrance tests of AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

Candidates, who appeared for the INICET January 2021 session, can now check their result online on the official website- https://www.aiimsexams.org/index.html.

