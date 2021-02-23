AIMIM Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel tests positive for COVID-19

Aurangabad: The AIMIM MP and State President of Maharashtra Syed Imtiaz Jaleel has been infected with corona virus. This was conveyed by the MP through his twitter handle.

For the past few days Imtiaz Jaleel was actively taking part in Gujarat Municipal Corporation elections and after his return to Aurangabad he fell sick.

On conducting test, the AIMIM MP has tested positive for COVID-19 and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Rashidpura area in Aurangabad.

The MP has appealed those who came into contact with him to get tested.