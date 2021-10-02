AIMIM demands probe into waqf lands in Telangana

Hyderabad: During the question hour in the Telangana Legislative Assembly session, the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has demanded a probe into the encroachments of waqf properties.

He alleged that the state government itself had illegally occupied 50 percent of the Waqf properties. He cited the examples of Dargah Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali (R.A) and Dargah Hazrat Baba Sharfuddin (R.A) on which thousands of acres of land have been illegally occupied.

Owaisi said that instead of introducing new schemes for the welfare of the Muslims, the state government should hand over the waqf properties to the Muslims for their development and progress.

Telangana State Minister for Legislative Affairs Prashant Reddy said he has taken note of the matter and will bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister.