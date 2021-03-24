AIMIM leader, accused in firing case, attempts suicide in jail

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader and a former vice-chairman of Adilabad municipality, Farooq Ahmed, who is accused in a firing case, has attempted suicide in jail premises. His condition is reportedly critical and is being shifted to Hyderabad for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning the jail authorities noticed that Farooq Ahmed was trying to end his life by hanging with a rope in the barrack, upon which he was rescued and immediately shifted to the RIMS district hospital.

Since December 2020, Farooq Ahmed has been lodged at the district jail in Adilabad after he was arrested by police for allegedly firing with his licensed .32mm pistol, leaving two persons with bullet injuries and one dead.

In December last year, a few teens were playing cricket in an open area in Tatiguda locality. Midway, both groups entered into a heated argument over a pretty issue. As they were still arguing, the parents of both groups rushed to the spot and started quarrelling. In the meantime, Farooq Ahmed opened fire.

After the incident the AIMIM party suspended him from the party membership.