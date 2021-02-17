AIMIM MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri tests positive for COVID-19

By SM Bilal|   Published: 17th February 2021 10:41 pm IST

Hyderabad: AIMIM legislator Yakutpura Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19. Though he did not show any symptoms except body pains, he was subjected to covid test at a private hospital during which it was revealed that he was infected corona virus.

Pasha Quadri is also the General Secretary of the AIMIM party.

In the recent times the MLA has been attended several public programmes in old city.

The doctors have advised the legislator to undergo quarantine and medication has been prescribed.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Published: 17th February 2021 10:41 pm IST
Back to top button