AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin lodges police complaint for getting a ransom call

Hyderabad: AIMIM legislator from Karwan constituency Kausar Mohiuddin has reportedly received a threatening call demanding money.

On February 28, Banjara Hills police received a complaint from the MIM legislator about a threatening phone call demanding a ransom of fifty lakh rupees.

According to the sources, the MLA was on his way to Siddipet and he got a phone call demanding a ransom of 50 lakh rupees or “face dire consequences”.

The alleged caller has threatened the legislator to pay the amount failing which his younger son Zafar will be kidnapped.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and efforts are on to trace the caller,” said N Kalinga Rao, Inspector Banjara Hills police station.