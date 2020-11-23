AIMIM’s Anwar Pasha, other workers join TMC

NehaUpdated: 23rd November 2020 10:14 pm IST
Anwar Pasha

Kolkata: AIMIM’s West Bengal unit leader Anwar Pasha along with several other party workers joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.

“The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is pleased to announce that eminent political personalities and personalities from civil society, Anwar Pasha Murshid Ahmed, DR. Ali Bux, SK Hasikul Islam, Ahmadullah Sardar, Jamshed Ahmed, Nazmul Hussain, Intekhab Alam, Jawed Ahmed Khan, Abul Kasem, MD. Zahiruddin Ahmed Khan, Advocate Syed Raihan, MD Tanvir Akhtar, Anjarul Mondal, Asraful Rahman, MD. Sabir Ali Molla, MD. Mahiuddin Khan, Tarique Aziz, Nisar Ahmed, Hakim Ali and Motiur Rahman joined the party in the presence of Bratya Basu, Minister, GoWB and Malay Ghatak, Minister, GoWB at Trinamool Bhavan today,” according to AITC statement.

READ:  Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Mathura court defers hearing to Dec 10

Anwar Pasha has been the primary face and the pillar of AIMIM since 2013.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaUpdated: 23rd November 2020 10:14 pm IST
Back to top button