AIMPLB appeals to Muslims to boycott French products

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) appealed to the Muslims to boycott French products. Maulana Muhammad Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani, secretary of the board and in-charge of the social media desk, made the announcement on Thursday. The appeal was issued to denounce French President Emmanuel Macron’s speeches on Islam and Muslims.

Members of the Muslim community in Bhopal protested at Iqbal Maidan against Macron over his backing of the depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons by Charlie Hebdo.

Speaking at the demonstration, Congress MLA Arif Masood demanded that the Union government ask the Indian Ambassador to France to register protest against “anti-Muslim” stand of that country’s regime.

This becomes after the French President made ‘inappropriate’ comments on Islam after the brutal killing of school teacher Samuel Patty for showing a cartoon of the Prophet.

The AIMPLB has denounced French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement but the Ministry of External Affairs of India has issued a statement condemning the personal attacks against Macron over his stand on Islam and radicalism. The MEA has come out in support of Macron and said the attacks are a violation of the basic standards of international discourse.

“We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse,” the MEA said.

“We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. We offer our condolences to his family and the people of France,” it said.