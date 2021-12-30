AIMPLB’s ‘The Journal of Law & Religious Affairs’ released

By Pervez Bari

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), “The Journal of Law and Religious Affairs” was released here at an impressive function at the India International Centre the other day wherein noted Muslim clerics and legal luminaries participated.

Speaking on the occasion Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary AIMPLB, in his introductory remarks said that “The Journal of Law and Religious Affairs” is a documentary about law and in this age of lawlessness, law is the most important need of human society. He said that there are people of different views in the society but it is the law that compels them to establish justice in the society. He said that the purpose of Islamic law is to create an atmosphere of justice and peace in the society with every human being. He said that unity in diversity is the special identity of this country and if one religion, one civilization is imposed then it will affect all aspects of the country. He asked if the government would decide what to eat, what to wear, when to get married. He said it was not the government’s job.

Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, Secretary AIMPLB, and Rector of Jamea Tul Hidayat, Jaipur, while pointing out the state of justice in the country, said that it is the most difficult task for ordinary citizens in India to get justice. The judicial struggle becomes even more difficult, especially if the state and its affiliates are active against minorities. He said that the law requires that justice should be done to every person who is on the verge of death. “Today’s need is for us to gain legal awareness,” he said. The saying “ignorance of the law is no excuse” applies to the common man. Knowing the law and knowing the solution, everyone can defend himself and fight against injustice in the society.

Kapil Sibal, former Union Minister for Justice and Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, speaking as Guest of Honour on the occasion, explained the difference between justice and judgment, and said that the Journal of the AIMLB would play a key role.

Adv. Sibal explained that there is a difference between justice and judgment. Decisions are made here, not justice. He said that this journal would play an important role in coordinating justice and decision making. He said that the law is for the society and the society keeps on changing and therefore the law also needs to be changed. The court is not familiar with the transformation of society, but such a research journal would act as a bridge between the court and society.

He said that the Parliament could make a law but the Supreme Court would decide whether the law was valid or not. “Everyone has a different understanding of the law and when I read the law something new comes to the fore,” he said. “History tells us that the law has changed and it is not a stone’s throw away.” Explaining the understanding of law, he said that it is necessary to understand when this law was made and what the need of the society was at that time. Because the law is made for the society and is not in accordance with the society, then the society will not accept this law.

Renowned lawyer Sanjay Hegde, while acknowledging the importance of the role of the journal of AIMPLB in understanding the law, said that this journal would play a significant role in creating an understanding of the Muslim community law. He said that every citizen here has an equal right and protest is a democratic right of every citizen.

Maulana Asghar Imam Mehdi Salafi, Ameer of Jamiat-e-Ahl-e-Hadith, said that the law means the implementation of the law in the true sense and the law can be enforced only by obeying the law. He urged the AIMPLB to take up the issues in a civilized manner wherever such a situation exists.

Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, president of Jamaat-e-Islami India, while emphasizing on dialogue between different communities, said that this magazine would play a key role in this direction.

Maulana Syed Ali Naqvi, Founder member of AIMPLB, said that we are proud of our democratic country and the minorities and backward classes are attached to the law but the powerful class takes their rights by force. He has got up but he still has faith in the court.

Adv. M. R. Shamshad, Editor of the journal and advocate of the Supreme Court, while emphasizing on legal awareness, said that the scholars are not aware of what happens in the court. Therefore, translations of important decisions of the court should be made public.

The function was conducted by Qasim Rasool Ilyas with aplomb while Kamal Farooqi proposed vote of thanks.