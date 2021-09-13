Air Arabia to resume UAE-Saudi Arabia flights from Sept 14

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) carrier Air Arabia will resume direct flights between Sharjah and Saudi Arabia, starting from September 14, 2021, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Scheduled passenger flights will connect Sharjah with Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

All passengers travelling to the kingdom are required to download Tawakkalna mobile application before departure and upload their COVID-19 vaccination status. Passengers are also urged to check the travel update at Air Arabia’s website before departure.

Air Arabia has also introduced free COVID-19 insurance coverage, which is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

On September 9, UAE based airlines—Emirates, Etihad also announced the resumption of services to the kingdom.

On July 3, the Kingdom banned entry to several countries, including the UAE, due to concerns related to the COVID-19 and the spread of a new mutated strain of the virus.

On September 8, Saudi Arabia allowed the resumption of direct passenger flights to and from the UAE, South Africa and Argentina.

The Kingdom on Sunday recorded 80 COVID-19 case and 6 deaths in the span of 24 hours.