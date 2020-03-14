Air India cancels all flights to Kuwait, Italy

A+ A-

New Delhi: Air India on Friday announced the cancellations of all flights to Kuwait and Italy till April 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak in these countries.

The national carrier has also curtailed flight operations to South Korea, France, Germany, Israel, and Sri Lanka till April 30 in a bid to contain the lethal infection which has claimed 5,000 lives globally.

WHO declares the outbreak pandemic

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 82 including two deaths.

The central government on Wednesday announced the suspension of all visas to India till April 15, as part of the measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.