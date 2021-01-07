Air India Express deploys robotic technology to disinfect aircraft

By IANS|   Published: 7th January 2021 8:35 pm IST
Air India Express deploys robotic technology to disinfect aircraft

New Delhi, Jan 7 : Air India Express on Thursday said that it has become India’s first airline to introduce robotic technology to disinfect and clean aircraft interiors.

The airline on Thursday used a robotic device fitted with an UV lamp system to disinfect one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft at Delhi airport.

At present, UV-C disinfection system is identified worldwide as one of the most effective forms of disinfection.

“This technology is tested and approved by NABL laboratory for its efficiency to disinfect the surfaces from germs, bacteria and viruses,” the airline said in a statement.

“Air India Express has tied up with ground handling agency AISATS to launch this technology in India as it is important that surfaces commonly touched by both passengers and crew are disinfected and kept clean.”

READ:  Agri minister says no solution could be found as farmers 'adamant' on complete rollback of farm laws

The robotic device, fitted with a collapsible arms, is specifically designed to disinfect aircraft seats, under-seat areas, inside overhead baggage compartment, aisle ceiling, window panels, cockpit instrumentation area, overhead switch panel and interiors from viruses and bacteria.

In addition, the airline plans to extend this technology for its aircraft operating from other airports in its network in the country.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 7th January 2021 8:35 pm IST
Back to top button