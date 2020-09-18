Air India Express’ ops to Dubai temporarily suspended

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th September 2020 2:35 pm IST
Air India Express' ops to Dubai temporarily suspended

New Delhi, Sep 18 : The Air India Express operations to Dubai has been temporarily suspended for 15 days starting Friday.

According to the airline, Air India Express has received “Notice of Suspension” from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday.

“The notice has been issued on account of erroneous acceptance of one Covid positive passenger by the Airline’s ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur on Air India Express flights to Dubai on 28th August and 4th September, respectively,” the statement said.

“As per information gathered, passengers who were seated in close proximity to the Covid positive passenger on each flight had undergone Covid test or quarantined as determined by the Dubai Health authority.”

READ:  One more COVID-related death in Ladakh, toll reaches 40

On its part, the airline disclosed that the concerned ground handling agencies has taken appropriate punitive action against their employees who have been held accountable for the lapse at Delhi and Jaipur.

“Prior to the receipt of the Notice, the Airline had submitted a letter to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority expressing the Airline’s profuse apologies and detailing the various actions taken by the Airline in association with the concerned ground handling agents to guard against such lapse in the future.”

In addition, the airline said that in order to mitigate the inconvenience that may be caused to passengers booked to fly to Dubai, it has introduced additional flights to Sharjah to accommodate the affected passengers.

READ:  Pune: COVID case toll rises by 4,093, deaths by 85

“The affected passengers who have booked to fly to Dubai are also being given the option to rebook to a future date,” the airline said in a statement.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close