Air India Express to resume Abu Dhabi-India flights; offers special fare

The first service will commence from November 4, with a weekly operation on Thursday.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 28th October 2021 2:04 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: Air India Express is resuming its services from Abu Dhabi’s Al Ain to Kozhikode in Kerala, starting from November 4, 2021.

Air India Express had suspended flights from Abu Dhabi to India in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 spread.

To mark its return, Air India Express management is offering a special fare starting from Dirham 392 (Rs 7,989).

The first flight (IX 0335) will take off from Kozhikode and land at Al Ain International Airport by 12.25 pm, and the return service (IX 0336) will depart at 1.25 pm.

