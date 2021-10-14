AirPods 3 to launch next week along with M1X MacBook Pro: Report

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to launch its third-generation Apple AirPods, along with the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices, powered by the unannounced M1X chipset on October 18.

The new version of the AirPods Pro could have motion sensors to enable better fitness tracking, reports dailymail.co.uk.

An image of the upcoming AirPods 3 reveals the earphones’ design which seems to be inspired by the Pro variant. It may come with a short stem and a sensor, as well as a microphone on the front.

Based on previous rumours, the new AirPods models are expected to feature a new design that resembles the shape of the current-generation AirPods Pro, notably featuring shorter stems on the earbuds themselves.

However, the AirPods 3 are not expected to feature active noise cancellation features — which will remain exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, the report said.

Also Read Apple AirPods may soon track body temperature, monitor posture

AirPods 3 are expected to support head-tracking Spatial Audio however, which lines up neatly with the release of iOS 15 that enhances Dolby Atmos music with the head-tracking effect in addition to video content.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to announce its next-generation Mac computers, powered by the company’s own Apple Silicon chips.

According to industry sources, the shipments for LEDs and associated components to Apple assembly partners relating to the MacBook Pro models are on schedule as expected.

Apple’s use of mini-LED panels in its forthcoming MacBook lineups will catalyse supplier investment and push the entire industry toward adoption of the display technology.