Airstrikes hit Houthi military site in Yemen’s capital

Published: 22nd October 2021 11:25 am IST
Sanaa: The Saudi-led coalition launched a series of airstrikes on a military site of the Houthi militia in eastern area of Yemen’s capital Sanaa.

The airstrikes on Thursday hit the rebel military site in Sawan neighbourhood, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support the internationally-recognized government.

