Airtel Business to co-create product innovation roadmap

MansoorPublished: 15th December 2020 3:32 pm IST
Airtel to home deliver sim cards to customers in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Airtel Business, the B2B unit of Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday announced the launch of a customer advisory board with the objective of making clients equal stakeholders in the product development journey.

The board will have representation from Airtel’s top enterprise customers cutting across a diverse set of industries and sectors.

It will meet at regular intervals to deliberate and offer counsel on customer issues and emerging technology trends to help Airtel Business align its innovation roadmap to the strategic requirements of its customers and create the right solutions for the market.

The forum will also provide Airtel’s key enterprise customers an early view of the advanced capabilities that the company is building.

READ:  Report: 63% Indian firms increase investment in Hybrid Cloud

Airtel Business is India’s largest player in the B2B connectivity space and serves over one million businesses with an integrated portfolio that includes connectivity, cloud, security and collaboration and data centre solutions. 

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 15th December 2020 3:32 pm IST
Back to top button