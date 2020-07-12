AIUDF leaders Badruddin & Sirajuddin Ajmal tests COVID-19 +ve

GUWAHATI: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal and Sirajuddin Ajmal have reportedly become the latest political figures in Assam to test COVID-19 positive.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri, Ajmal and and Sirajuddin, former Barpeta Lok Sabha MP have tested positive and has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after a “mild dip in oxygen saturation level.”

“AIUDF Chief, MP Dhubri @BadruddinAjmal is admitted at a Mumbai hospital after a mild dip in his oxygen saturation level. I am in constant touch with his family and monitoring his health. I join all in wishing him speedy recovery,” Sarma tweeted.

On the other hand, BJP MLA from Sadiya, Bolin Chetia, and former Congress MP from Silchar, Sushmita Dev, have been found positive for COVID-19.

The 14-day lockdown imposed in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, was extended by a week till July 19. Earlier, it was scheduled to end at 6 pm on Sunday, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,607 while 10,426 people have recovered from the infection.