Aizawl sees surge in Covid-19 cases, total lockdown imposed

Aizawl, Oct 27 : With a surge in Covid-19 cases, a weeklong total lockdown was enforced in the Aizawl Municipal Council area from Tuesday to check the spread of the disease in the state capital, officials said.

A Mizoram government health official said that many Covid cases with untraceable contacts have been found in the past few days, forcing the government to take the step.

The official said that at least 34 people, including two infants, have tested positive for Covid-19 since Monday in Aizawl, Mamit, Siaha and Lawngtlai districts with 30 cases alone found in Aizawl.

“The recent increase of Covid-19 cases with untraceable contacts and the increase in the number of symptomatic patients within the AMC area is a cause of concern for public health authorities, as this trend is considered as a signs of community spread,” the official said.

Till Tuesday night, Mizoram had recorded 2,527 positive cases but 2,224 patients have recovered and there are 303 active cases. Of the total cases, including 529 women patients, 1,671 people were from Aizawl district alone.

With the promulgation of the total lockdown, streets in the state capital and its outskirts wore a deserted look on Tuesday with only vehicles carrying essential items plying.

According to the officials, the Lengpui airport would be operational during the lockdown period. However, the air passengers required to take permission from the government for their movement.

All educational institutions, religious places, hospitals OPDs, and shops, except for those selling essential commodities, would remain shut down till November 3.

Mizoram is the only state in India where there is no death reported so far due to the virus.

Source: IANS

