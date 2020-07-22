Ajay Devgn gets nostalgic as ‘Singham’ clocks 9 years

Mumbai: Reminiscing the movie that saluted the spirit of today’s frontline warriors — the cops, actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday got nostalgic as his much-loved action thriller ‘Singham’ clocked nine years on the horizon of Indian cinema.

“9YearsOfSingham – A movie that saluted the spirit and bravery of ‘Khakhi ki Vardi’; today’s frontline warriors,” the 51-year-old star posted a special montage on Twitter commemorating the ninth anniversary.

The video shared by the ‘Golmaal’ actor features different shots from the film, featuring the actor in the uniform of a cop. It showcases Ajay with Kajal Aggarwal who essayed the role of his love interest in the movie.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Singham’ is the first instalment of the ‘Cop Universe’ and a remake of the 2010 Tamil film ‘Singam’. The film

features Devgn in the lead role as Inspector of Police (S.H.O.), Bajirao Singham and Prakash Raj as the antagonist.

The sequel to the action-thriller, ‘Singham Returns ‘was also released in the year 2014.

Inspired from the flick, a spin-off, titled ‘Simmba’, starring Ranveer Singh as the titular officer, ACP Sangram Bhalerao hit theatres in 2018.

A second spin-off, ‘Sooryavanshi’, too, is slated for release in 2020, featuring Akshay Kumar reprise the role in the lead, with both Devgn and Singh reprising their respective characters Singham and Simmba in a climactic sequence.

