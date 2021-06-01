Ajay Devgn, Kajol buy Rs 60 crore plush bungalow in Mumbai

Mumbai: Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most power-couples in the film industry. With the hard-hitting acting and magnetic persona onscreen, both the stars continue to dominate hearts all across the country.

Their film projects, brand endorsements and events are responsible for their huge networth. According to various reports, while the net worth of Kajol is estimated at Rs. 200 crores, Ajay Devgn’s net worth is nearly 300 crores.

Apart from owning several huge houses in and around Mumbai, the couple also has a large collection of uber-expensive automobiles like Maserati, Quattroporte, Toyota Celica, BMW Z4, Ferrari and Audi Q7.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s new home

Now, as per latest reports, the couple have added another multi-crore property to the list. Ajay Devgan and Kajol purchased a new property, estimated to be worth Rs 60 crore. The sprawling bungalow located in Juhu, Mumbai, is ‘not far’ from the couple’s current home, Shivshakti. Other celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Dharmendra and Akshay Kumar also live in the same locality.

Ajay and Kajol, had reportedly been looking for a new house for the past year. They finalised the property, spread across 590 sq yards, towards the end of last year.

With this Ajay Devgn and Kajol became the latest celebrity to buy a property in Mumbai amid pandemic. Last week, Amitabh Bachchan has bought a swanky Rs 31 crore apartment and Arjun Kapoor has bought a Rs 20 crore 4-BHK apartment near his girlfriend Malaika Arora’s home in Bandra.