Ajaz Khan expresses views after FIR filed against girlfriend of Sushant

Mumbai: Actor turned politician, Ajaz Khan expressed his views after an FIR has been registered against the girlfriend of Sushant Singh, Rhea Chakraborty.

He tweeted, “Rhea Chakraborty hindustan maaf नहीं karega” (Rhea Chakraborty, India will not forgive you).

Rhea tune kya kiya … ? #Rheachakraborty hindustan maaf नहीं karega 👍😡 — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) July 29, 2020

FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Earlier, late Bollywood actor’s suicide case took a new turn after it emerged on Tuesday that his father K.K. Singh has filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide.

Chakraborty has admitted to being the late actor’s girlfriend in an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah pleading for a CBI probe in the matter.

Statement of ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh

On Wednesday, actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, took to social media and shared a cryptic post.

Ankita posted an image that reads “Truth Wins”, on her social media accounts without mentioning anything else.

Later, Ankita reportedly informed Bihar Police that the late actor was quite unhappy because Rhea harassed him.

Ajaz Khan demands justice for Sushant Singh

It may be mentioned that Ajaz Khan has been regularly demanding justice for the late actor.

In one of the tweets, he wrote, “for the last 37 days the same face has been coming to my mind, in front of my eyes again and again!!!!”.

For the last 37 days the same face has been coming to my mind, in front of my eyes again and again!!!!#SushantSingRajput #justiceforsushantsinghrajaput #Ajazkhan #NationstandWithKangana #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/LMYl9qo79p — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) July 20, 2020

Sushant Singh’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 in his flat in Bandra. While Mumbai Police is already investigating the case and even several people have been interrogated.

Several organisations have been demanding CBI probe into the matter as the death of the actor has literally opened a can of worms with nepotism charges, groupism and lobbying in Bollywood coming to the fore with many people coming out of closets with their claims of being sidelined by a selected group.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bollywood career

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie – “Kai Po Che”. He was appreciated for his performance in 2015 movie “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Sonchiriya” and “Chhichhore”.

“Dil Bechara”, his last movie that was released online on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, has drawn praise from critics.

Source: With inputs from IANS