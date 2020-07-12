Ajaz Khan reacts after Swamy targets SRK, Aamir, Salman

Mumbai: Actor turned politician, Ajaz Khan reacted after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy targeted Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan over the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Swamy questions silence of SRK, Salman, Aamir

On 10th July, Swamy questioned, “Are the three musketeers of Bollywood Salman Khan, Sharukh Khan and Aamir Khan silent on so called suicide of Sushant Rajput ?”.

Are the three musketeers of Bollywood Salman Khan, Sharukh Khan and Aamir Khan silent on so called suicide of Sushant Rajput ? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 10, 2020

Reacting over it, Ajaz Khan tweeted, “Ab ye batao ke VIKAS DUBY ki life BIOGRAPHY movie kaun banane wala hai???”

Ab ye batao ke VIKAS DUBY ki life BIOGRAPHY movie kaun banane wala hai??? https://t.co/6EFGv84YIT — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) July 10, 2020







ANI





Instagram

Aamir Khan/PTI



Earlier, Swamy has appointed an advocate to conduct an investigation into the late actor’s suicide case to find out if the case is fit for a CBI inquiry.

“I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case and see whether it’s a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done. For Updates follow @ishkarnBHANDARI,” Swamy had tweeted on Thursday tagging activist-advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari.

I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case & see whether it's a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done. For Updates follow @ishkarnBHANDARI — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 9, 2020

“Presently in the Sushant Rajput case, Ishkaran is looking to see if Sections 306 and/or 308 of India Penal Code read with Article 21 of the Constitution is applicable. That is, whether accepting the Police version of it being a suicide, was the Actor driven to it?,” Swamy tweeted on Friday.

Presently in the Sushant Rajput case, Ishkaran is looking to see if Sections 306 and/or 308 of India Penal Code read with Article 21 of the Constitution is applicable. That is, whether accepting the Police version of it being a suicide, was the Actor driven to it? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 10, 2020

In one of the tweet, targeting the three Khans, Swamy raised questions over their assets. He tweeted, “The assets created by these 3 Khan Musketeers in India and abroad especially in Dubai need to be investigated . Who gifted them bunglows and properties there and how they bought it and the cartelisation needs to be investigated by SIT of ED , IT and CBI. Are they above the law?”.

The assets created by these 3 Khan Musketeers in India and abroad especially in Dubai need to be investigated . Who gifted them bunglows and properties there and how they bought it and the cartelisation needs to be investigated by SIT of ED , IT and CBI. Are they above the law? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 11, 2020

Sushant Singh’s death

Rajput committed suicide at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. His postmortem report confirmed that the cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.