AK-47 cartridges seized, 1 arrested in Assam

NehaUpdated: 11th October 2020 7:35 pm IST

Dhubri: A man has been arrested and AK-47 cartridges seized from his possession in Assam’s Dhubri district on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel arrested a mobile shop owner, identified as Jehirul Islam, and seized 16 cartridges of AK-47 rifles in Dhubri town, Superintendent of Police Ananda Mishra said.

A case under sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered against him, he said.

The seizure of AK-47 cartridges in Dhubri town is a cause of concern and his possible links with terrorist groups are being investigated, Mishra added.

Source: PTI

