Ak vs AK: Anil Kapoor apologizes for ‘disrespecting’ IAF

Mumbai: Soon after the Indian Air Force objected to a few ‘inappropriate’ scenes from the upcoming Netflix film AK vs AK, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has apologized for unintentionally hurting sentiments of the IAF.

IAF expressed their displeasure over a promotional clip of Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap-starrer AK vs AK. They objected that Anil is wearing the IAF uniform inaccurately in the clip and that he is using foul language which isn’t accepted by the IAF. They asked the makers of the film to take down the related scenes in the film.

Anil Kapoor’s apology

Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter and posted a video where he is seen apologizing and giving a context as to why he is wearing the IAF uniform in the film.

In the video, Anil Kapoor said, “It has come to my attention that the trailer of my film AK vs AK has offended some people. As I am wearing an IAF uniform while using unparliamentary language. I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting anyone’s sentiments. I just like to supply some context to hopefully help you understand how things came to be this way. My character in the film is in the uniform because he is an actor playing the role of an officer when he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped.”

“The anger and rage that he portrays is that of an emotionally distraught father. It was only in the interest of remaining true to the story that my character was still in the uniform on his quest to find his missing daughter. It was never my intent or the intent of the filmmakers to disrespect the Indian Air Force. I have always had the utmost respect, gratitude for the selfless service of all our defence personnel and so I truly apologize for unintentionally hurting anyone’s sentiment,” Anil Kapoor further added.

The streaming giant Netflix too apologized for the same. They tweeted, “Hon. @IAF_MCC , our intention would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any regard. AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors.”

They added, “At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motawane, AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap will start streaming from December 24 on Netflix.