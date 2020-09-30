Akali Dal to submit memo to Punjab Governor on farm laws

Chandigarh, Sep 30 : Two lakh people will join three separate marches by farmers in 40,000 vehicles starting from all three Sikh religious ‘Takhts’ to Chandigarh on Thursday where the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will hand over a memorandum demanding revocation of the recently-passed agricultural laws to the central government through the Governor of Punjab.

SAD Senior Vice President Daljit Cheema said while party President Sukhbir Singh Badal would lead the march from Sri Akal Takht in Amritsar, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal would lead the march from Sri Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo and Prem Singh Chandumajra from Sri Keshgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib.

Giving details, the party spokesman said the march from Amritsar would travel via Jalandhar, Phagwara, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Kurali and Mullanpur before culminating in Chandigarh.

Cheema said while the March from Amritsar would start at 8 a.m., that from Talwandi Sabo would start at 8 a.m. and from Anandpur Sahib would start at 10 a.m.

