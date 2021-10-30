Akasa Singh removed from Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: In a shocking elimination round of Bigg Boss 15, contestant Akasa Singh got evicted from the house. This news was confirmed by the BB insider source The Real Khabri on Twitter. “EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED #AkasaSingh is Eliminated from The House,” the tweet read.

However, an official announcement will be made by host Salman Khan in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode — today and tomorrow.

The contestants who were nominated for this week’s elimination round were — Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh. Viewers expected Simba’s eviction given his contributions towards the show. Many felt that he is constantly failing to deliver the content and entertain the audience.

But, it is to be noted that Simba has been working on his game and was also appreciated for his game by Salman last week. He is also very firm with his opinions.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will be seen as special guests on Bigg Boss 15 to promote their upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.