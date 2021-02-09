Akashdeep Arora on his specially-abled role in ‘Firsts’ season 5

Mumbai, Feb 8 : Actor Akashdeep Arora who plays a specially-abled person in the new season of the series, Firsts, says that though it is a story of a college romance, he had a unique experience while essaying the character.

The story of the new season revolves around a college student named Ayan in a wheelchair, who wants people to know the real him and see past his disability. It is also the story of Avni, a free-willed college fresher who wants to make the most out of her college life. Avni is essayed by Simran Natekar.

Talking about his experience of shooting the entire season on wheelchair, Akashdeep, who earlier appeared in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mirzapur, said: “Playing Ayaan has been an eye-opening experience. I don’t think one can fully understand what goes on in the mind of a specially-abled person, or the challenges they face, unless you put yourselves in their shoes. This season’s storyline is extremely uplifting as both the characters fall in love for each other’s true selves.”

Added Simran: “Avni was a very liberating experience for me which I will never forget. Growing into the skin of the character has only made me feel that love sees no boundaries and is truly unconditional.”

Firsts has, in its last four seasons, touched upon relevant topics like school romance, virtual relationship during lockdown, same gender relationship, and arranged marriage.

Firsts season 5 dropped on the Dice Media app on February 7.

