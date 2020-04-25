Akbaruddin lands in controversy over his comment on Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM and MLA of Chandrayangutta Assembly Constituency landed in a controversy over his comment on Gandhi Hospital. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has demanded action against him.

It all started after the MLA claimed that jail is better than Gandhi Hospital.

TPCC’s reaction

Reacting over it, G Niranjan, Convener TPCC Task Force on COVID-19 claimed that such statements would encourage attacks on the medical staff.

TPCC spokesperson has also asked the Government to convene an all-party meeting over COVID-19.

TPCC approached SHRC against Arnab Goswami

Meanwhile, TPCC approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) with a complaint against Journalist Arnab Goswami for his alleged comments against AICC President, Sonia Gandhi.

