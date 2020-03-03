Akbaruddin Owaisi to raise NPR issue in TS Assembly

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP disclosed that Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA representing Chandrayangutta Assembly Constituency will demand stay on NPR.

Akbaruddin Owaisi to raise NPR issue

The MP said that during the Telangana State Assembly session which is going to commence on 6th March, under the leadership of Akbaruddin Owaisi, MIM will ask Chief Minister, KCR to put a stay on the NPR exercise.

On 6th of March during the Assembly session, Under the representation of AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, AIMIM will demand that @TelanganaCMO to stay on NPR pic.twitter.com/u3dizvwbXX — AIMIM (@aimim_national) March 2, 2020

If implemented, NRC may exclude 1 mn people in Hyd

While addressing the public gathering, Asaduddin Owaisi quoted a media report and said that if NRC is implemented in Hyderabad, around 11 people will be excluded.

It may be mentioned that as per Census 2011 data, out of the total population of Hyderabad i.e., 39.4 lakh, 27 percent are illiterate. It is unlikely that illiterate people possess valid documents to prove their claims during the NRC exercise.

Based on the above assumption, IT specialist and researcher Khalid Saifullah has projected that 5.05 lakh Hindus out of 20.46 lakh and 5.02 lakh Muslims out of 17.13 lakh may get excluded from the NRC list if the exercise is implemented.