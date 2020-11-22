Akhil Rabindra notches top-10 finish in race 1 at Circuit Paul Ricard

Bengaluru, Nov 22 : Akhil Rabindra, 24-year-old racer and the only Asian to seal an Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy spot earlier this year, helped AGS Events earn a P9 finish in the Pro-Am category at the penultimate race of the French FFSA GT Championship at the 3.8 km long Paul Ricard Circuit in France on Saturday.

The AGS Event-duo, comprising of Gilles Vannelet and Aston Martin Academy Driver Rabindra, was behind the wheels of No. 69 Aston Martin Vantage AMR yesterday.

Thirty cars competed for the pole position at the final of the Paul Ricard Circuit track in the FFSA French Championship this weekend. Rabindra and his teammate Vannelet, who drove an Aston Martin Vantage AMR, clocked 1:32:792 minutes and qualified P6 in Q1 before Rabindra finished in 1:32:571 minutes to qualify at P13 in Q2.

The AGS Event duo completed 37-lap in Race 1 in 01:02:13.938 hours to finish P9 in Pro-Am category and P14 overall.

“There are plenty of opportunities for us to improve and we’re on an upward spiral mode right now. It will be an acid test for us on Sunday and we’re up for it,” Rabindra said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.