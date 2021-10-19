Akhilesh Yadav announces 72-member UP executive

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 19th October 2021 7:56 pm IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has announced a 72-member state executive of his party.

The new executive retains Naresh Uttam Patel as state President and has three Vice Presidents – Fida Hussain Ansari, Jai Shankar Pandey, and Jagpal Das Gurjar.

Raj Narain Bind, Shyam Lal Pal, and Tilak Chand Ahirwar have been named as General Secretaries.

The new executive has 24 Secretaries and 40 members.

Raj Kumar Mishra is the party Treasurer.

Akhilesh Yadav, sources said, has taken care to give due representation to all castes and ensure a regional balance. He has given larger representation to non-Yadav OBCs with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections.

