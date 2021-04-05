Akshay Kumar hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who was shooting for his ucpoming movie ‘Ram Setu’ has been hospitalised today as a ‘precautionary measure’ after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus on Sunday. He informed everyone about the same via social media.

What did Akshay Kumar tweet?

Taking Twitter on Monday morning, Akshay Kumar thanked his fans and well-wisher and wrote, “I’m doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care.”

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar said he tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine. The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis and said he was following all the necessary protocols.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care,” he wrote.

As Akshay Kumar was was shooting for “Ram Setu” in Mumbai, he urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. “I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!” he said.

45 crew members of Ram Setu test COVID positive

After Akshay Kumar, as many as 45 incoming crew members of Ram Setu have tested positive for Covid-19. According to reports, around 100 crew members were supposed to join the production, which was underway at Mumbai’s Madh Island, on Monday. Nearly half of them have now tested positive for Covid-19.

BN Tiwari, President, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said a crew of nearly 100 was set to begin filming in Madh Island from April 5 but when the mandatory COVID-19 tests were done, 40 junior artistes tested positive.

“They all have been quarantined after testing positive. Out of those, 40 were junior artistes while the rest were Akshay’s make up team, their assistants. Now the shooting has been halted indefinitely,” Tiwari told PTI.

On March 30, 18 unit members of Madhuri Dixit-judged reality show ”Dance Deewane” had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the city’s caseload to 4,52,445.

(With PTI inputs)