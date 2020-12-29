Akshay Kumar is most disciplined star in Bollywood: Anang Desai

By IANS|   Published: 30th December 2020 5:27 am IST
Akshay Kumar is most disciplined star in Bollywood: Anang Desai

Mumbai, Dec 29 : Veteran actor Anang Desai finds Akshay Kumar the most disciplined star in Bollywood, lauding his sense of punctuality and professionalism.

Desai, who became a household name playing Tulsidas Parekh in “Khichdi”, shared the screen with Akshay in “Rustom” and “Ek Rishtaa: The Bond Of Love”.

“Akshay Kumar is the most disciplined star in Bollywood. He was always punctual on the sets and would help complete the film on time and this was one of Akshay’s most valuable trait. Also, he has a keen sense of professionalism and discipline, something which he carries with obvious pride even today despite his huge box office success,” said Desai.

READ:  Irrfan’s last movie set to release in 2021; also features Waheeda Rahman

“I really enjoyed working with him as his energy on the set was infectious. He is full of life and leaves everyone in splits with his amazing sense of humour all the time. I feel that he is the extremely well-organised and the most fit actor in today’s time,” he added.

Desai is currently seen in the Sony Entertainment Television show “Mere Sai” where he essays the character of Gajanan.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 30th December 2020 5:27 am IST
Back to top button