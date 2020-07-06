Akshay Kumar to start shooting for ‘Bellbottom’ in August

By Nihad Amani Published: July 06, 2020, 2:29 pm IST
Akshay Kumar to start shooting for 'Bellbottom' in August

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday shared the unit of his upcoming starrer “Bellbottom” would start shooting for the film next month.

After Sanjay Gupta’s “Mumbai Saga”, Akshay’s “Bellbottom” is one of the first films to announce the resumption of production post-Covid lockdown.

“Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month,” Akshay wrote on social media.

Along with the update, he shared a picture with his female co-stars in the movie, including Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta Bhupathi. In the image, we also see producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, “Bellbottom” has been touted as a spy thriller. The film is written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh.

Source: IANS
