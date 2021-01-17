Akshay Kumar urges people to contribute for Ram Temple construction

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in a heart-warming video message urged his followers on Sunday to donate for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and mentioned that he has also done the same.

The 53-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a video, urging everyone to make contributions towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In the video which he shot at home, Akshay narrated a tale from the Hindu epic Ramayana to inspire his followers to make donations for this cause.

बहुत खुशी की बात है कि अयोध्या में हमारे श्री राम के भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू हो चूका है…अब योगदान की बारी हमारी है l मैंने शुरुआत कर दी है, उम्मीद है आप भी साथ जुड़ेंगे l जय सियाराम 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5SvzgfBVCf — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2021

Along with the video, he tweeted “It is heartening to know that the construction of our Sri Ram’s magnificent temple in Ayodhya has begun… Now it is our turn to make contributions. I have started, hopefully, you will also join. Jai Shri Ram.”

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in ‘Laxxmi’. His next few projects are ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Atrangi Re’.

Source: ANI