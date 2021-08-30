Akshay Kumar’s ‘BellBottom’ screened at ‘world’s highest mobile theatre’

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 30th August 2021 10:32 am IST
Akshay Kumar's 'BellBottom' screened at 'world's highest mobile theatre'
Bell Bottom poster featuring Akshay Kumar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar’s heart is filled with pride as his recently released ‘BellBottom’ was screened at “the world’s highest mobile theatre” at Leh in Ladakh.

Akshay took to his Twitter handle on Sunday and shared a picture of the little yellow mobile theatre, set up in the land of high passes.

Along with it, he wrote, “Makes my heart swell with pride that ‘BellBottom’ was screened at World’s highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat.”

MS Education Academy

‘BellBottom’ was released in theatres on August 19. The film stars Akshay in the role of a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara Dutta Bhupathi essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani Kapoor is also a part of the movie.

Also Read
Justin Bieber becomes Spotify’s most listened to artist

Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani have produced the film, directed by Ranjit M. Tewari.

Apart from ‘BellBottom’, Akshay also has ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, and ‘Prithviraj’ in his kitty.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button