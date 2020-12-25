Akshay Oberoi: Work I do today is largely because of my first film

Mumbai, Dec 24 : Actor Akshay Oberoi has looked back at his debut film Isi Life Mein…!, which released a decade ago on this day. He says the work he is doing today is largely because of his first film.

“My whole life I had dreamt about being on a film set. I always wanted to act, and there I was doing what I loved. There were a lot of young people and so there was young energy on that film. I have the fondest memories of that time. I found my voice then,” said Akshay.

After his debut film, Akshay went on to star in films such as “Pizza”, “Gurgaon” and “Kaalakaandi”. He has also made a name for himself in the digital space, with web projects like “The Test Case”, “Hum Tum And Them” and “Flesh”.

“The work I do today is largely because of my first film. I wouldn’t have been able to do diverse roles if it were not for that film. It defined me and made me who I am,” he said.

He is now awaiting the streaming of his web series “Inside Edge” Season 3.

