Akshay, Twinkle donate 100 oxygen concentrators

Mumbai, April 27 : Author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday announced on Instagram that she along with her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, were donating 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wonderful news — Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit,” tweeted Twinkle.

In a separate tweet, Twinkle wrote: “I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings.”