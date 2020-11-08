Alaya F is feeling like her favourite emoji in new post

News Desk 1Updated: 8th November 2020 8:20 pm IST
Alaya F is feeling like her favourite emoji in new post

Mumbai, Nov 8 : Bollywood actress Alaya F felt like her favourite emoji in a post she shared on social media.

Alaya posted a picture on Instagram. In the picture, she looks stunning in a bright red embellished lehenga paired with a tiny choli.

“Feeling like my favourite emoji (dancing girl in red dress emoji),” Alaya captioned the image.

Recently, Alaya posted a clip on Instagram, where her dance partner is seen lifting her even as she balances herself holding his legs. However,while she is coming down, she hilariously falls on the dance partner’s stomach.

Both, at the end of the video, burst into laughter.

“We’ve finally figured out this lift but not the landing! Wait for it! @utkarshc21 @thisis_beat,” she wrote alongside the clip.

READ:  Karwa Chauth turns tragic for wife of man stabbed for resisting robbery

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman”. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 8th November 2020 8:20 pm IST
Back to top button